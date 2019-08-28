History objectively reflected in festivities

Dr Daniel Emlyn-Jones listed positive and negative contributions which British colonial rule has provided to Singapore, before proceeding to question the proper credit given to Britain (Don't forget role of colonial Britain in shaping Singapore, Aug 24).

The Singapore Bicentennial festivities have given an objective reflection of history that came before and after the arrival of Sir Stamford Raffles. To this day, the Eastern and Western influences that come upon this island continue to shape who the people are. Which of our friends gave more for the success of Singapore, albeit some with their own agenda, is irrelevant.

Britain's role can never be understated. It is through colonial rule that we pondered and strove for independence. From racially segregated zones, we now share a common roof regardless of race, with English as a common tongue.

Like all past relationships, Singapore and Britain will forever share a bond.

Yin Shanqing (Dr)