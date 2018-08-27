High time for SIA to revamp its image

It is heartwarming to note that Singapore Airlines (SIA) recognises the need to stand out purposefully and is seeking new perspectives on how it should be modernised (SIA takes off on transformation journey; Aug 22).

First, Singapore Airlines' logo needs a refreshing makeover or redesign. Its livery and colours do not match the technological advances of airplanes, the disruptive world, the digital age and, most importantly, the growing number of millennial customers.

Instead of appointing a designing house, SIA should have a worldwide competition for a new logo.

The old romanticised notion of the SIA girl has also lost its magical spell. The then world-famous SIA girl, her sarong kebaya and its promotional strategy belong in yesteryear.

SIA needs a serious makeover of its air crew's outfits.

Investing in new planes, new seats and other in-flight amenities will also not give SIA the competitive edge.

There is nothing stopping Middle Eastern airlines from embarking on a shopping rampage to better SIA.

We have to face the hard truth. Mere hardware and gadgets do not make an airline.

SIA needs more heartware.

With the advent of the disruptive budget airlines, what worked in the past for SIA will not work now and, certainly, not for the future.

It has to take a bold relook at its strategic intent and core competencies.

Michael Lum