High-tech is good, but police shouldn't forget basics

I see that our police force has invested in the latest technology (New technology to help police fight crime and enforce law; May 4).

However, I would remind them not to neglect mundane activities, like following up as promised.

I went online to file a report on a suspected traffic accident scam. The police site sent me an automatic acknowledgement, saying that an officer would get in touch with me within 48 hours.

Weeks passed and nothing happened.

I then filed a complaint via the Government's Reach website.

Eventually an officer did try to contact me but, unfortunately, I was overseas.

He asked me for my return date and promised to call me then. Nothing has been heard from him since.

I wonder if the police-reporting site is just a shell website that merely produces acknowledgement replies, andthe onus is on the public to take things further by filing a complaint.

Also, since police officers will eventually be equipped with smartphones, they could perhaps have a "to-do list" app in their smartphones to ensure that duties such as these are not forgotten.

Quek Soo Sang