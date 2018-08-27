High standards of living but graciousness lacking in S'pore

Dr V. Subramaniam hit the nail on the head when he said that we have one of the highest standards of living in the world and that we have progressed in almost every field over the years (An uncaring society will nullify S'pore's economic progress; Aug 18).

We are now living in a smart and green city, with a highly educated citizenry.

What is lacking is our resolve to be a caring and gracious society.

Dr Subramaniam has rightly stated that we need to go beyond individualistic and self-centred ambitions and become more caring individuals.

The never-ending reports of accidents involving e-bicycles, skateboards and other personal mobility devices are proof that most users are uncaring and inconsiderate.

Victims of these accidents are usually elderly people, and some have suffered serious injuries that have rendered them incapable of living a normal life.

We do not have to look far for proof of an uncaring and ungracious society - journeying in MRT trains is a good example.

I am 72 years old and I usually travel in trains during the off-peak period. At times, the train is also very packed and all the seats are occupied.

Sadly, more often than not, young and able commuters who occupy these seats are oblivious to me standing close to them.

They often appear to be in a fake slumber or just scrolling through their mobile phones.

It is quite sad to see them behaving in that manner.

Neo Poh Goon