High-speed rail will help cut carbon emissions from flights

It was reported that when it comes to air travel, emissions are the highest during an aircraft's take-off and landing, and that it is the shorter flights that release the most carbon into the atmosphere per mile flown (Flight shame is real but not always effective, Dec 21).

This brings me to flights between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur. With the large number of flights between the cities per day, the contribution towards global warming must be tremendous.

Of course, the obvious solution would be the high-speed rail (HSR) between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur. The HSR will be propelled by electrical power generated mainly by natural gas, and the starting and the stopping torque is far less than that for aircraft taking off and landing.

If the Malaysian government is concerned about financing costs, perhaps it could look to private enterprise to finance and operate the HSR.

It would be in Singapore's interest to push for the HSR to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide emitted at Changi Airport.

Ong Tiong Meng