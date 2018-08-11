High pay justified if minister does job well

Published
1 hour ago

The question is not whether ministers are paid enough (Cut pay for ministers? S'pore will pay price: ESM Goh; Aug 8).

The issue is whether the pay packet given to a particular minister is justified by the effort he puts in to build the nation and look after its people. If the minister is the right person for the job, a high salary is reasonable.

If you look at multinational companies, their chief executive is rewarded if he is able to achieve good yearly growth.

The Singapore Government should give special bonuses or set up a pension fund as compensation to those who are willing to sacrifice the benefits they enjoyed in the corporate world.

Any increment would be based on his performance.

But, money should not be the main attraction to woo the best people to join the Government. They should also have the passion, interest and determination to do the job well.

Ong Ka Hoe

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 11, 2018, with the headline 'High pay justified if minister does job well'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

JCU finds success in its 'Students First' approach to education
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!