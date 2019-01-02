Here's to a more compassionate society

I was touched after reading the story of Sasha Marimuttu's birthday charity campaign for abandoned animals housed with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) (Celebrate with gifts of giving; Dec 30, 2018).

It gives me hope that the future generation is showing great concern for animals.

This is in contrast to the decision by the authorities to trial a giant bird trap and euthanise mynahs (Major intervention to tackle mynah issue; Dec 29, 2018).

Such extreme measures not only show the failure of government initiatives but also of us citizens as well.

We pride ourselves on being a society based on justice and equality, but many of us repeatedly infringe such values by knowingly or unknowingly supporting actions that are unjust, such as unnecessary violence against animals.

Thankfully, some people have voiced their sympathy for the mynahs, asserting that they are intelligent animals that do not deserve to die.

Animal lovers, like Sasha, should continue to be given greater recognition, especially in the media.

Excellent role models will motivate others to be kind and accommodating, leading Singapore to become a more compassionate country.

Subramaniam Jayavelu