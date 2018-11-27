Heng Swee Keat - leader with strong desire to serve the people

It is remarkable that Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat is prepared to serve Singaporeans and Singapore, potentially as our next prime minister, despite suffering a serious stroke two years ago and knowing that the job will be stressful, exhausting and will come with huge responsibilities (Heng: Life-and-death episode strengthened commitment to serve; Nov 24).

This is what Singaporeans want - a leader with an extremely strong desire to serve his citizens. It is truly an invaluable asset.

Being knowledgeable does not make one a good leader, but being caring does.

Good leaders must also maintain a servant's heart and encourage their team to do the same.

It is admirable that we have a leader who puts the interests of others above his by ditching his fear of being vulnerable because of the stroke he sufferedand, instead, regarding it now as one of his strong points that has strengthened his commitment to serve Singaporeans.

I am sure Singaporeans have the faith that Mr Heng will overcome the challenges ahead together with his fourth-generation team.

Cheng Choon Fei