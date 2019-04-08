Help the elderly to switch retailers

There is a huge barrier of entry for the elderly with the roll-out of the Open Electricity Market.

To make a switch in electricity provider, a person would preferably compare prices of competitors at http://compare.openelectricity market.sg.

He would then need to find out more about the terms and conditions of each plan before contacting the preferred retailers to make the switch. He needs an e-mail account to do this.

Without being digitally literate, an elderly person would not be able to make the switch and reap the benefits of another plan.

Perhaps there could be kiosks dedicated to helping the elderly make this switch and navigate this market so that they can also save some money.

Felicia Chu Jia Ren (Ms)