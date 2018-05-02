Help teens overcome gender stereotypes

Gender stereotypes have been deeply ingrained in society since time immemorial.

Across many cultures, men are regarded as breadwinners, and women, caregivers.

Men are expected to be masculine and never shed a tear, while women should "behave like ladies".

These stereotypes are entrenched in many aspects of our culture - female dolls are seldom dressed as public speakers or chief executives; they take care of pets.

This could have discouraged some girls from venturing into male-dominated careers, and limited their potential.

Gender education should be incorporated into the school curriculum so teenagers can overcome gender stereotypes and be open to more possibilities.

Let us envision a society where boys and girls can blossom into promising young people, undefined by their sex chromosomes.

Chen Hao, 17

Secondary 4 Student