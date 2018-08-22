Help save Singapore heritage

I understand and empathise with the views expressed by Mr Lim Sin Tiow's in his impassioned letter (Help preserve 114-year heritage of Keppel Club; Aug 18).

Singapore has already lost a huge segment of its physical identity. It is a precious heritage, which can never be restored.

Do we need to perpetuate this headlong rush into the commercial optimisation of our physical heritage by tearing down perfectly fine buildings, the icons that have contributed to the Singapore identity?

I am particularly revolted by the prospect of Singapore being turned into a place of spanking new high-rise behemoths, which may make sense from parochial investment perspectives, but, which has robbed us of vital chunks of our heritage.

The gains for the developers and owners have been marginal. The loss to the Singapore identity is immeasurable.

Even non-commercial public development projects can be questionable from the broader perspective.

Do we need to be super-efficient and super-optimal and tear down buildings of character that are in the way?

So what if we spend a little more to detour and save what's precious to us?

Our country can well afford to preserve what we can no longer build or buy.

This dialogue concerns all of us and I plead with the media, mainstream and online, to spearhead the mission.

Start off with a public list of buildings and projects that we wish had not been destroyed.

The relevant authorities can review their approval processes for future projects.

Finally, the National Heritage Board can go into full gear and launch the new sacred mission to save Singapore - before we no longer have anything left to save.

Albert Tan Khin Nguan