Forum: Help needed for residents living with prolonged construction noise

I live in a terraced house, and at the end of last year, my immediate neighbour sold his place and the new owner proceeded to reconstruct the house.

The old building was torn down to rebuild a three-storey house. The tearing down of the house happened when I had a major operation and was to rest at home for at least three months. But the sound was really unbearable and I could not get a good rest.

Because of the constant noise disturbance, I suffered high blood pressure and vertigo. The contractor was supposed to install sound barriers but did not do so.

I have filed complaints with the National Environment Agency and an officer would just come and give a warning. But after that, the contractor would resume works.

There are acceptable noise levels set by NEA but how do residents measure the noise level to check if they are at the approved levels?

How are we going to live in our home for a year or more with the noise disturbance? How can the sick, babies and night-shift workers rest with the noise?

I hope the authorities will consider implementing more measures to protect the neighbourhood from such occurrences.

Also, is there any way we can seek compensation for having to stay away from home during the construction period?

Tan Lay Hong