Heavy weapons at Huawei disorder worrying

I was surprised and concerned to see a photo of armed police officers at a Huawei shop during the unhappiness over the $54 promotion phone (Thousands see red as stores run out of Huawei's $54 promotion phones, July 27)

At first sight, I thought the police were responding to a terrorist attack or terrorist-related incident or armed robbery.

But they were sent in response to an agitated crowd of unhappy seniors.

I wonder if it was necessary for them to carry sub-machine guns?

Such firearms should have no place in crowd control, especially if, as in this case, the crowd was made up of law-abiding people, who were not armed, and merely agitated because they had waited for a long time.

I can understand the police carrying out their duties and I have the greatest respect for their professionalism but perhaps they may have chosen the wrong tools.

If firearms were used, one miscalculation could result in unnecessary injuries or even death; perhaps the Singapore Police Force could review their standard operating procedures on crowd control.

Lee Kwok Weng