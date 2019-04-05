Heavy penalty against hate speech vital to protect society

It is right to have heavy penalties for people or organisations that spread fake news with malicious intention for profit or personal revenge (Jail, fine to curb fake news, April 2).

The heavy penalty will be a deterrent and ensure that our future is secure so that society will not be destroyed by hate speech and situations where people or organisations play with others' emotions to achieve their malicious agenda will not arise.

It is also important to educate our children to be able to distinguish fake news from real information, and on the measures taken to prevent hate speech and fake news.

The exchanges between MPs in Parliament should be shared in class, and students can discuss why such measures are necessary.

Sim Lim Onn