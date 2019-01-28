Heavier fines for flouting smoking ban

While many places clearly have signs to indicate that smoking is prohibited by law, many people still do not abide by it. The core of the problem is a mentality that they can get away with it.

Singapore is on the right track with the raising of the legal smoking age and smoking ban in Orchard Road. However, I think that more severe penalties such as heavier fines are needed to ensure that these changes are effective.

Yang Yizhen, 16

Junior college year 1 student

