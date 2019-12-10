Healthcare cost: Help those who have lost co-pay option

One of the benefits of the Merdeka Generation package is the subsidy for outpatient healthcare. I was disappointed to learn that patients do not enjoy this subsidy if referred by a private general practitioner to a specialist in a government restructured hospital. I understand that only patients referred by polyclinics can enjoy this subsidy.

Most people who are employed can visit their company's panel of GPs, with the employer co-paying for each visit. However, they still need to follow up with the same specialists even after retirement, and without co-payment.

I understand the Pioneer Generation also suffers the same plight. Could this subsidy be extended to these generations to make healthcare more affordable?

Tan Keong Boon