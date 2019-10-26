Forum: Healthcare agencies can use MyInfo service to update patients' details

We agree with Ms Margaret Lee Kim Gek that healthcare providers can do more to improve how patients' personal data is updated (Have efficient way to update address change with healthcare providers, Oct 17).

The Ministry of Health would need to enhance its HealthHub mobile app to allow patients to update their particulars because public healthcare institutions cannot access data on the One-Stop Change of Address Reporting Service (Oscars) (Central updating system for patients being worked on, Oct 22).

The solution to this bugbear is readily available and already being used by many government bodies.

Instead of creating and maintaining their own personal details database, they now tap the Government's MyInfo service for verified personal data to simplify online transactions and reduce repetitive form-filling.

Parkway Pantai's recently launched Parkway DigiHealth app will soon be connected to MyInfo. This ensures that we will always have our patients' latest and most updated addresses and contact details when completing transactions like app registration and hospital pre-administration.

Phua Tien Beng

Chief Executive Officer

Singapore Operations Division

Parkway Pantai