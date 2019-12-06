HDB should leverage tech for more efficient use of carparks

With the majority of Housing Board multi-storey carparks now employing electronic payment collection systems, the HDB should have a wealth of information about carpark utilisation at various times of the day.

Yet it still persists with blanket rules regarding the use of reserved parking spaces, such as disallowing casual parking after 7pm on weekdays and for the whole day during the weekend.

I have, on numerous occasions, driven past countless empty reserved spaces while getting to the unreserved ones on the upper decks. This is a very wasteful exercise.

Even late in the evening, numerous reserved spaces remain unoccupied. Yet the HDB remains extremely slow to respond to the changing demand, unlike the Land Transport Authority, which revises electronic road pricing rates regularly.

It is time for the HDB to leverage its current technologies and allow more efficient use of its carparks.

Kevin Lim Kheng Aun