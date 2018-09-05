HDB flat sizes unchanged since 1997

We refer to the letter from Mr Andrew Seow Chwee Guan, (Size of HDB flats not addressed, Aug 22), in which he states that HDB flats "appear to be getting more expensive and small HDB flats are becoming the new normal".

Over the years, HDB has sought to improve flat designs to meet Singaporeans' desire for quality housing, and to allow better optimisation of space.

For instance, columns in flats are pushed to the sides wherever possible so that residents can have more flexibility in reconfiguring their flat layout.

Since 1997, the sizes of HDB flats have also remained unchanged.

New HDB flats are priced lower than comparable resale flats, so that eligible flat buyers enjoy a generous subsidy at the point of offer.

On top of this subsidised price, eligible first-timer households can enjoy up to $80,000 in housing grants, comprising the Additional CPF Housing Grant (up to $40,000) and the Special CPF Housing Grant (up to $40,000).

Most first-timer households pay the down payment and monthly instalments for their flat with their CPF contributions, with little or no out-of-pocket cash.

Cheong Kin Man

Director (Design Development)

Housing & Development Board