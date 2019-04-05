HDB carparks designed to serve residents' needs

We thank Mr Ho Yew Kee (Reserve higher floors in multi-storey carpark for season parking, March 26), Mr Tan Kay Khoo (No compelling reason to reserve lower floors for season parking, March 28), Mr Tan Lam Seng (Have white and red parking spaces on all floors of multi-storey carparks, April 2) and Ms Lee Kiat Chin (Season-parking holders help pay for upkeep of carparks, April 2) for their feedback.

Carparks at Housing Board estates are provided primarily to cater to the daily parking needs of HDB residents.

For the convenience of residents, season parking spaces are mainly located on the lower floors of multi-storey carparks. Visitors can also park their vehicles in the red-with-white spaces.

While these spaces are generally reserved for season-parking holders from 7pm to 7am from Mondays to Saturdays, and for the whole day on Sundays and public holidays, visitors can park in these spaces outside of these timings.

Marie Lim Puay See (Ms)

Director (Car Parks)

Housing & Development Board