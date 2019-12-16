Forum: HDB can set up window maintenance scheme for flat owners

I am alarmed that there were 48 cases of fallen windows in the last 11 months (48 cases of falling windows in first 11 months this year, Dec 13). Even one case is one too many. Fallen windows can cause serious injuries and even death.

However, to leave it to home owners to maintain the windows may be too onerous a task. They would need the expertise of contractors to inspect the windows and rectify issues.

Many low-income home owners may not be able to afford a contractor, who may charge at least $50 for transport, even if no rectification is needed.

For Housing Board flats, it makes sense for the HDB to offer a compulsory inspection exercise every five or 10 years at a subsidised rate. It can open a tender for window maintenance at a competitive rate due to the sheer volume of flats.

Foo Sing Kheng