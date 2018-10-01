HDB blocks have to meet fire code standards existing at time of building

We thank Mr Thomas Reginald Vernon for his letter (Not all blocks have emergency lights; Sept 21).

All Housing Board blocks have to meet the fire code requirements which are prevailing at the time that they are built.

When older blocks undergo major upgrading works, they will have to comply with the latest requirements.

This would include installing emergency lights at their internal corridors, lobbies, staircases and immediate landings. Town councils are responsible for ensuring that these emergency lights are functioning and well-maintained.

Following Mr Vernon's feedback, Singapore Civil Defence Force officers conducted enforcement checks on the relevant HDB blocks in Tampines estate and found that the emergency lights in several of these blocks were indeed faulty.

We have directed Tampines Town Council to replace them immediately.

We have reminded all town councils to carry out regular checks and maintenance of emergency lights in their estates.

Leslie Williams (Lieutenant-Colonel)

Senior Assistant Director (Public Affairs Department)

Singapore Civil Defence Force