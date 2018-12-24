HDB block numbers designed based on guidelines

We thank Mr Seah Kian Chong and Mr Tang Jeong Jeng for their letters (Make HDB block numbers more prominent, Dec 14; and Place HDB block numbers on all sides of the building and higher, Dec 20).

HDB provides both illuminated and non-illuminated block signage for each residential block.

The block number signage is strategically located and made large enough to be visible from the main roads and pedestrian paths.

Typically, the block signage is placed at the gable end of blocks and at the entrance to lift lobbies.

The block signage is also designed with contrasting colours to aid visibility.

In addition, the block numbers in precincts are assigned in a systematic and sequential manner.

Precinct location maps and directional signs are also provided at the entrances and exits of the precinct, multi-storey carparks, and the drop-off porches to help members of the public find their way around HDB estates.

The design, font and placement of the signage follow the Singapore Standard SS599 Guide for wayfinding signage in public areas.

Nonetheless, do let us know if there are localised situations where the signage may not be as visible through our customer service helpline on 1800-866-3063, and we will see how the situation can be improved.

Tan Hwee Yong (Ms)

Director (Project Development & Management)

Housing & Development Board