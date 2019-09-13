Haze didn't cross from Sumatra to Peninsular Malaysia

We refer to the reports (KL to urge Jakarta to take swift action on haze amid spike in hot spots, Sept 7; Haze in Malaysia likely to stay till end of month, Sept 9) that could lead to Indonesia being blamed for transboundary haze.

Between Sept 4 and 7, the Agency for Meteorology and Geophysics deputy head Mulyono R. Prabowo said that satellite images from the Citra Satellite Terra Aqua Modis, SNPP, Noaa0 and the Himawari-8 clearly show there was no transboundary haze pollution from Sumatra to Peninsular Malaysia even though there was an increase in the number of hot spots in Sumatra and Kalimantan.

Based on satellite information from the Himawari-8 satellite, the distribution of smoke only occurred in Riau, Jambi, South Sumatra, West, Central, and South Borneo.

The Indonesian government, nevertheless, continues to monitor the situation while at the same time tackling the forest fires.

Ratna Lestari Harjana

Counsellor for Information, Social and Cultural Affairs

Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia