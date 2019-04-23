Having race on ICs encourages communities to retain roots

There are many other ways to promote our Singapore identity without having to remove race from our identity cards (Remove race on ICs to promote S'pore identity, April 16).

In fact, displaying races is a strong way to mark Singapore as a multiracial community and country.

Regardless of whether a person's race is reflected onidentity cards, people in Singapore go about their lives as Chinese, Malay, Indian or Eurasian people socially, religiously and in their daily activities.

This diversity makes Singapore unique and, at the same time, encourages each community to retain its roots and history.

Our resolve to retain our multiracial identity must come from community commitments, led by our leaders in promoting and defending the racial and religious harmony here through not just words alone, but actions too.

In this respect, Singapore's community, religious and political leaders have been doing an excellent job.

Philip Sim Ah Tee