Forum: Have separate lanes at Woodlands Checkpoint for foreign-registered cars

One of the reasons there are long traffic jams at the Woodlands Checkpoint to enter Singapore is the longer time taken for Malaysian and other foreign-registered vehicles to clear immigration, as more checks need to be done by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers.

As a regular user of the Causeway, I have observed that foreign-registered cars take between five and 15 minutes each to clear immigration. And often the lane will be closed temporarily should complications arise.

Currently, there are no lanes designated for foreign-registered cars to clear immigration. The relevant authorities should consider dedicating two lanes for foreign-registered cars, and not allow them to use other lanes.

This will let Singapore-registered cars clear immigration quickly and thereby ease traffic congestion.

Chew Guan Sun