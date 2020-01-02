Forum: Have safe social areas in places popular with foreign workers

The tragic accident that happened at a pavement outside Lucky Plaza highlights the need for a safe environment for foreign workers to socialise on their days off (Two killed after car crashes through railing at Lucky Plaza, Dec 30, 2019).

Before Ion shopping mall was built, foreign workers used to gather and mingle on the grass patches outside Orchard MRT station.

I have noticed that malls in places where foreign workers gather, such as at Paya Lebar, City Hall and Orchard Road, generally do not allow them to picnic on the premises, leading many of them to sit on roadside pavements outside the malls.

To prevent another accident, the authorities can explore designating areas for foreign workers to gather and socialise safely in places where they usually meet on their days off.

Foreign workers toil hard to serve our society and families, and we owe it to them to provide them with a safe environment both for work and play.

Seet Choon Hong