Have PMDs but reduce risk they pose to people

For a society that thrives on speed and convenience, it makes sense that we cannot do away with vehicles on the road because of fatal accidents, ban the use of drones due to malicious intent, or prohibit the use of personal mobility devices (PMDs) that are causing much undue suffering.

Many essential but sometimes controversial, modern inventions, are now both helping and hindering society at the same time.

I agree with Forum contributor Cheng Choon Fei that emotionally-driven online petitions, coupled with public outcry over the dangers of PMDs, are unlikely to spur government action (Petitions rarely lead to policy change, Oct 2).

It matters to society that the Government does the right thing to reduce or eliminate the safety hazards posed by PMDs.

Chow Kok Fai