Forum: Have more seats on trains to cater to older riders

Mr Lester Wong and others should be applauded for helping the woman who fell in the train (He took care of passenger who fell in crowded train, Oct 24).

But more should be done by train operators to prevent such incidents.

Some people may have illnesses that are not plainly visible - heart issues, sciatica, back or leg issues, or cancer - and others may not give up their seats to them. Moreover, some people who are unwell may be too embarrassed to ask for one.

Despite the ageing population, train operators have removed seats to pack in more people during peak periods. I believe commuters hold on to their seats because they feel that they are entitled to them after paying the fare.

Rina Tan Gek Hwa