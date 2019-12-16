Forum: Have mentors to help students

Students deemed as "at risk" likely find it difficult to capitalise on their talents and strengths because they do not know how to, or lack a support network.

Student engagement efforts should focus on exposing them to opportunities they otherwise would not have access to. Get people who are a few years older to be mentors to secondary school students. This mentor-mentee relationship is the first step in improving the at-risk teenager's social mobility.

Additionally, it allows the students to gain perspectives that will help shape their life choices. A teacher's and parent's responsibility is to discipline or set structure for the child. A mentor can be the child's friend.

Cheow Sue-Jane, 20

Undergraduate