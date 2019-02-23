Have maids on standby for short-term help

I can sympathise with Madam Huan Ai Min on the challenges and inconvenience faced when a maid or caregiver goes on home leave (Provide short-term help when maids go on leave, Feb 20).

There is a dire need if no family members are available to help during the one or two weeks that the maid is away.

I have a 90-year-old mother and four working siblings. Every time the maid goes on home leave, we are faced with the same challenges - the disruption of our daily routines and having to figure out who will tend to our mother and how.

Some of us have to apply for leave, and we even have to request that the maid go on home leave during the school holidays so that we can rope in other family members to help.

The Government continues to encourage people to return to work, as well as encourage us to be a caring and inclusive society.

Given the ageing population, I hope the Government can consider allowing maid agencies to employ maids to be on standby, available to be called upon on a short-term basis to help families whose maids go on leave.

Soh Swee Kiat