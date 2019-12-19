Have job figures that refer only to Singaporeans

5 min ago

Job competition has been a divisive and emotive issue ever since Singapore began attracting skilled immigrants to keep the economy competitive. There is a perception that foreigners are crowding out Singaporeans from desirable jobs.

In employment statistics, the term "locals" refers to both Singapore citizens and permanent residents. This aggregation of data may show that the number of "local" professionals, managers, executives and technicians is rising, but does not state what share Singaporeans have.

Why does the Ministry of Manpower not present employment figures for Singaporeans alone?

Ezra Ho Suhan

