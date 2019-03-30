Have grab bars installed for free with Ease

We thank Mr Pavithran Vidyadhran for his feedback (Install grab bars in rental flats, March 22).

The Housing Board has various programmes to retrofit flats, including public rental flats, to make them senior-friendly. For example, under the Enhancement for Active Seniors (Ease) Programme, residents can choose to have grab bars installed and slip-resistant floor treatment applied to their toilets and bathrooms.

They can also have ramps installed to navigate level differences in the flat and at the main entrance, where technically feasible.

The Government subsidises up to 95 per cent of the cost of Ease for Singapore citizen flat owners. For tenants of HDB rental flats, the cost will be fully funded by the Government.

For more information, residents may refer to the HDB InfoWEB (www.hdb.gov.sg/EASE-Application), or call HDB's Branch Service Line on 1800-225-5432.

Foo-Ho Yoke-Ming (Mrs)

Director (Rental Housing)

Housing & Development Board