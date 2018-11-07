Have full-day classes to help weaker students

It is a relief to know that streaming according to academic results will still remain in our education system (Streaming still has role in school: Indranee; Nov 2). This is despite recent studies showing that students ranked lowest in socio-economic status attend the same schools.

Suggestions have been made to do away with streaming to improve the academic performance of weak students from poor homes.

On the contrary, one solution to improving their academic performance is through further streaming. These students should attend full-day classes.

These students can broadly be divided into two groups: those who are slow in learning and those who are intelligent but fail to put in effort in learning for various reasons.

For the first group, lessons can be repeated during the extended hours to help them in the learning process, which should be monitored with regular assessments.

Students in the second group should be motivated to do well in their studies. This is more complex but the extended hours can be put to good use. Similarly, regular tests should be conducted to encourage them to revise their work and to boost their self-esteem should they score good marks.

These two groups have different needs and therefore should not be treated the same way.

Once these students are found to be able to cope with the curriculum, they could be placed in regular schools or classes as soon as possible.

We should avoid labels such as "disadvantaged schools/classes" or "schools/classes for disadvantaged students". More positive terms like "full-day schools/classes" should be used.

Parents should also be given the choice to opt for such a course for their children.

It will be seen as a privilege to be in such a stream if it is not made compulsory.

