Have efficient way to update address change with healthcare providers

I am about to move to a new home, and dutifully updated my address at a police post. I was told that participating government agencies and statutory boards would be automatically notified of my new address via the One-Stop Change of Address Reporting Service, and that the list of participating agencies is available on the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's website.

I am proud of this efficiency, which is part of what makes Singapore such a liveable city.

However, as I studied the list, government hospitals and public medical facilities seem to be glaringly omitted.

Between my husband and me, we have medical check-ups and appointments with Tan Tock Seng Hospital, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, National University Hospital, Singapore National Eye Centre, Toa Payoh Polyclinic, BreastScreen Singapore, Singapore Cancer Society and National Healthcare Group Diagnostics.

I had to call every one of them to change our address. Some pointed me to the Health Buddy app, but that covered only facilities under the SingHealth group.

Others pointed me to a website which covered only polyclinics under the National Healthcare Group.

Healthcare is a major part of one's life, and especially with the focus on early screening and annual check-ups, we do not want to miss any correspondence sent by these facilities.

Is there a more efficient way of changing our address with all hospitals and medical facilities?

Margaret Lee Kim Gek