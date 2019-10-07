Have dedicated lanes for PMDs

My heart goes out to the family of the woman who was involved in an accident with an e-scooter and died (65-year-old woman injured in Bedok e-scooter accident dies in hospital, Sept 25).

I have a grandmother who often goes out to buy food and encounters many errant personal mobility device (PMD) users who speed past her on the pathways.

She was almost knocked down by one such speeding rider. I am afraid such serious accidents caused by PMDs may reoccur and seriously injure someone else, including my loved ones. Although there are stipulated areas where PMDs can and cannot be used, the Government should reconsider and dedicate a common area where PMDs should be used.

Dedicated cycling paths for PMDs and bicycles should be created on the roads. By doing this, the risk of accidents will decrease. People will then not need to worry about their safety while PMD users will be able to manoeuvre with peace of mind.

Clive Chua Kai An, 17

Secondary 4 student