Forum: Have climate change lessons in schools

I was disappointed that Italy and not Singapore is at the forefront of environmental education worldwide (Italy to start climate change lessons for students in every grade, Nov 7).

The urgency to reverse climate change has turned from a warning years ago to a dire emergency (Over 11,000 scientists worldwide declare climate emergency, Nov 7).

This shows that we have not done enough. This is going to be the biggest catastrophe to befall humanity, yet we are letting "business go on as usual".

Action to reverse climate change cannot be temporary and cursory. Schools should conduct climate change lessons, just like in Italy. And schools should make it students' way of life to reduce, reuse and recycle during school hours. This will teach future generations about the importance of sustainability and preservation of the earth.

Au Eong Tyen Raay, 15

Secondary 3 student