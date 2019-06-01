Harsher stance needed on paedophiles

The case of convicted Australian paedophile Boris Kunsevitsky and evidence that he had sexually abused five children in Singapore over a decade ago has made Singaporeans sit up (Aussie listed child porn images as 'jailbait', May 30). And his case may be just the tip of the iceberg.

In Asian society, people have a tendency to look away even when they spot danger signs that a baby, child or teenager may be in danger from a sexual predator.

Or the most one would do is to inform the parents, hoping that family intervention will save the intended victim from harm.

Sad to say, when young boys are molested or sexually assaulted, family members or society might even blame them for not being able to protect themselves, or worse, brush it off as something unimportant.

This has to change.

Regardless of gender, a victim is a victim when criminal acts are forced on them. We must no longer turn a blind eye.

Currently, Singapore has strict laws to protect the young and vulnerable but sexual predators are undeterred. They use opportunity, trust, money, gifts, food, to lure unsuspecting victims. Therefore, harsher penalties are needed to punish the perpetrators.

Paedophiles on the International Criminal Police Organisation's, or Interpol's, list should not be allowed to work in Singapore. And there must be long-term support for victims by trained professionals.

Lee Pyn Pyn