Harsher penalties to curb animal abuse

Recently, the owner of Platinium Dogs Club was arrested after many complaints of mistreatment of pets were made against the facility (Missing dog died while boarded at Platinium: AVA; Jan 10).

Under the Animals and Birds Act, convicted offenders who fail in their duty of care towards animals while conducting an animal-related business can face a fine of up to $40,000, a jail term of two years, or both. The severity of the punishment is not harsh enough to serve as a deterrence to most animal abusers.

Animals deserve to be treated with respect and should be given better protection rights.

I hope that the Government will place more importance on this issue and do its best to reduce cases of animal cruelty.

Clarissa Ng Ming Yi, 16

Secondary 4 student

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 21, 2019, with the headline 'Harsher penalties to curb animal abuse'. Print Edition | Subscribe
