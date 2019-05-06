Harness tech to foster inclusiveness

It is heartening to know that technology is being used to help people better understand the needs of dementia sufferers (Using VR to educate people about dementia, March 20).

The use of virtual reality will take people's ability to empathise with and understand dementia sufferers to a whole new level, and even be in a position to help them.

Moving forward, further developments could perhaps increase the variety of virtual reality experiences - for example, enabling people to step into the shoes of those with special needs, such as autism or dyslexia.

I hope that, with increased awareness and understanding, we will be more accepting of one another, so as to create a more inclusive and vibrant Singapore for everyone.

Kathlyn Joy Pamaylaon Marquez, 16, Secondary 4 student