Guard against being over-sensitive in race issues

There is no doubt that issues concerning race should be discussed more openly, but also dispassionately (Racial harmony requires ground-up efforts: Shanmugam, Sept 30).

If there is to be an open and mature society of tolerance and understanding, we cannot afford a sensitivity that blinds us to reality.

The question is: Are Singaporeans politically mature enough to face sensitive facts?

Often, Singaporeans complain that the Government and the media treat them like children, yet when facts are presented, they get upset.

We must stay true to our individual cultures because this is our cultural ballast and helps us keep a sense of individual and collective identity. Yet we should also promote an appreciation, understanding and acceptance of one another's culture.

The solution lies not only in teaching the importance of respect and tolerance but also in the promotion and creation of opportunities for interaction between the races. Only then can we appreciate the differences in our diverse cultures.

Grassroots bodies, civic and ethnic organisations can go a long way in drawing our different races together in various activities, and thereby enhancing racial and religious harmony.

V. Subramaniam (Dr)