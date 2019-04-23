Growing a patient and tolerant society

Constant reminders to improve our behaviour to benefit society are appreciated (Stop alighting from entrances of buses, by Mr Teo Gek Seng, April 22).

However, with our ageing population, it is inevitable that the elderly, who are slower and might have a fear of falling, will choose to alight from the nearest exit.

Even though bus drivers are constantly reminded not to move the bus until the elderly are seated, it is difficult for those in the front to move to the back of the bus just to alight.

As most people are patient and tolerant, I have not encountered any instances of passengers who are boarding the bus blocking the way at the front of the bus to prevent those who wish to exit at the front from doing so.

It also allows people who are grateful for still being able to board a bus independently and not being confined to a wheelchair to thank the bus driver for doing his job.

A smile or thankful nod does not cost anything, and this silent acknowledgement should serve as a reminder to students in school to be polite to all service providers.

This is already very apparent from the usually courteous actions of our foreign workers on the MRT, probably because they were alerted to our courtesy campaigns when they first arrived in Singapore.

Vivien Tan