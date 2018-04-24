Green man light doesn't mean it's safe to cross

I agree with Mr Lim Kong Hiong (Rethink how right turns are regulated; April 22).

Speaking from the viewpoint of a pedestrian and a mother with young children, I do not like the current right-turn rule too.

Every morning, I walk my two boys - who are eight and 10 years of age - to school, even though the school is only a 10-minute walk away and it seems they can go on their own.

The reason is the big traffic junction they have to cross.

I have no faith in the green man light at the junction.

Often, impatient drivers inch close to the pedestrians who are still walking across the road. This is unsafe for pedestrians, and I have to pay extra attention when crossing.

I lived in Hong Kong for many years and never saw such a thing there. There, a green man means all cars have to stop to let the pedestrians cross the road safely.

This is not the case in Singapore. The meaning of the green man here is unclear.

Traffic laws should be clear and unambiguous. As pedestrians are more vulnerable on the road than cars, traffic laws should offer protection to the pedestrians.

Kwok So Ha (Madam)