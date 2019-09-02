Green ideas for school commutes

Climate change was a key focus of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's National Day Rally speech (Three-pronged approach to tackling climate change, Aug 19).

I appreciate the Government's efforts to mitigate climate change by reducing our carbon emissions and have some suggestions.

Many parents in Singapore ferry their children to and from school. Rising school bus fees only exacerbate the problem because parents who may have otherwise let their children take the school bus now find it does not make sense financially.

If the Government can play a part by subsidising school bus fees, perhaps more parents would be persuaded to put their children on the school bus, and that would help reduce our carbon footprint.

For parents who still prefer to drive their children to school, schools could step in and facilitate carpooling among them. This would take many cars off the road and ease the early morning traffic jam around Singapore.

In the name of reducing carbon emissions, hopefully carpooling parents will be willing to endure a few more chattering children during the early morning journey.

Ashlyn Chua, 14

Secondary 2 student

