Greater diversity in schools may not mean more mixing

I remain circumspect on increased social mixing in integrated programme (IP) schools being attributed to more students coming from different primary schools, or from different socio-economic backgrounds and housing type compositions (We'll continue to strive for better social mixing in schools: Ong, Dec 28).

While these are useful indicators, the Ministry of Education (MOE) must not be overly optimistic and take these as the only indicators for social mixing.

It will be pointless if an IP school has a diverse population but there still exists a social divide, where those from the elite schools stay within their circle and are less willing to mix with those from neighbourhood schools.

Social mixing is like preparing a bowl of salad - merely putting ingredients together in a bowl (greater diversity of students in a school) is meaningless until the dressing is added and stirred in (to promote more interaction).

A secondary school classmate who studied at National Junior College seven years ago said the IP stream students (those who were already in the junior college) and mainstream students (those who went to the junior college after their O levels) did not mix.

Has this situation improved since then?

It behoves MOE not to rest on its laurels and continue to promote greater integration - the recent abolition of streaming is one such good move.

Sean Lim Wei Xin