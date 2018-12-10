Grades are necessary

All the issues raised during the education debate and the problem of inequality miss the key point.

Most commentators point to empowering children to achieve better grades. The fact is every child has different strengths and weaknesses, and grades and streaming are required for students to understand how they stand compared with others.

I also think parents have to understand that grades have a significance in informing us of our strengths and nothing else.

To truly empower children to succeed, we have to allow the children to define success in their own terms, instead of letting legislators and educators force the idea of "affirmative action" in order to help students achieve better grades in schools.

Teo Chen Wei, 17

Junior College Year 1