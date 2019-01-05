Grab is part of new technology - embrace it

I disagree with Mr Jui Hang Teo, who said that instead of complaining about Grab delays, commuters should take a taxi, which is a "good old reliable and trusted method" (Grab system down? Just grab a cab; Dec 21, 2018).

He also implied that taxis are cheaper as he did not have "any surge pricing or additional booking fees to pay".

According to research conducted by iPrice Group, taking a Grab car is far cheaper than taking a taxi. For a 5km distance, the average Grab fare is US$4.30 (S$6) while that for a taxi is US$7.

Therefore, taxis are not always cheaper than taking Grab.

As a society, we must adapt to changes and move forward. Taxis may be the "good old" method of transport, but we should also be willing to embrace new technology, like Grab.

Terence Teo Li Yang