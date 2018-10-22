GPs should type out prescriptions

Doctors are fond of writing referrals, orders and prescription in cursive script.

Patients have a right to be able to read the contents of the referrals, prescriptions and orders as it concerns their health.

Furthermore, this form of script writing can degenerate into illegible scribbles and forces nurses and pharmacists to guess the writing or spend unproductive time verifying it with the doctors.

It is time for general practitioners to use electronic prescriptions so as to provide accurate, error-free and comprehensible prescriptions.

This would help to improve the quality of patient care by decreasing the number of errors due to sloppy handwriting.

Cheng Choon Fei