GPs, polyclinic doctors want good outcomes for patients

Doctors in the private sector, in particular general practitioners, are on the same page as polyclinics in managing primary healthcare costs effectively and compassionately, especially for the needy and deserving patients on the Community Health Assist and Pioneer Generation schemes.

Many times for uncomplicated problems, doctors try to keep the total for such patients to within the $18 to $28 subsidy range so that these patients are treated for free.

But investigations for recalcitrant problems that don't respond to primary courses of treatment can be exorbitant, and GPs have to comply with the acceptable standards of medical practice and avoid any misdiagnosis without adequate investigations. Referring patients to a polyclinic for relevant investigations to save costs is the most appropriate course of action.

In a written reply, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said because the tests were not ordered by the polyclinic doctors, they are "unable to determine whether the ordered tests or investigations are appropriate" (Chas patient not subsidised for polyclinic X-rays, Feb 15).

This implies that GPs, many of whom have decades of experience, are not as qualified as polyclinic doctors in determining the suitability of diagnostic procedures.

If there is mistrust of GP professionalism, polyclinics may insist that patient referral forms for investigations be completed with comprehensive medical notes to be reviewed a second time in the polyclinic, much as this seems totally superfluous.

Doctors and clinicians can always call each other formally or otherwise if any concerns or doubts about patient investigations or treatments arise, and these have almost always had satisfactory professional resolution. It is unnecessary to use the GP as the whipping boy for faults in the subsidised healthcare system.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)