GP-polyclinic tie-up will benefit all

Senior health correspondent Salma Khalik raised pertinent questions about the issue of subsidies for Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) patients (Think through subsidy issue of Chas patients referred for polyclinic tests, Feb 15).

The report (Chas patient not subsidised for polyclinic X-rays, Feb 15) appears to raise doubts about the ability and clinical acumen of general practitioners (GPs).

In reality, GPs in Singapore today are much better trained and accredited than they were decades ago. GPs are on a par with if not better trained and more experienced than many polyclinic doctors. Just like polyclinic doctors, GPs serve as front-line doctors who many patients first approach for consultation.

In addition, GP clinics are often very conveniently located throughout Singapore and easily accessible for most of the public.

With these advantages, it makes good sense to have GPs registered to see and manage Chas patients.

This not only reduces the heavy load on polyclinic doctors, but also helps to save time for many patients.

There is immense merit in harnessing these advantages by including GPs as part of the team in partnership with polyclinic doctors in providing front-line healthcare.

On the contrary, there is little benefit in differentiating them into public or private and registered or not registered to see Chas patients, and doubting whether tests and investigations ordered by GPs are appropriate or not.

After all, doctors, whether working in the private or public sector, work first in the interest of patients and in accordance with their professional training and experience.

It will be a win-win-win situation for patients, GPs and polyclinic doctors if there is a partnership arrangement between polyclinics and GPs. This will help to simplify the process, reduce unnecessary hurdles and shorten the waiting time for patients to be seen, treated and followed up on.

With a growing ageing population, there is a heavy demand on the healthcare system, especially in the management of chronic illnesses.

Undoubtedly, GPs will play an increasingly important role in our healthcare system.It makes sense to work out a positive and practical partnership scheme between polyclinics and GPs to meet the healthcare needs of Singaporeans.

Ho Ting Fei (Dr)